Udupi District Congress Stages Protest in Support of Sonia Gandhi

Udupi: The Udupi District Congress staged a protest against the questioning of their leader Sonia Gandhi by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, in Brahmavar here, on July 22.

Brahmavar Block Congress president Dinakar Heroor led the protest rally from the Holy Family Church Complex to the Brahmavar Bus stand.

A large number of party workers participated in the rally. Holding party flags and placards, they raised slogans against the Modi government.

Former Minister U T Khader condemned the attempts by the Narendra Modi government to implicate Sonia Gandhi in a false case. They announced that the protest will continue.

Khader further said, “There was no need to summon her, they are only harassing her. This is a political vendetta, the BJP is afraid of her. They want to mentally harass Congress leaders”.

Khader also said, “Sonia Gandhi refused to take the Prime Minister’s post (in 2004) in the interest of the nation and gave it to an economist like Dr Manmohan Singh. Sonia Gandhi is a symbol of sacrifice, it is under her leadership that Congress was in power for ten years, we brought her to politics to safeguard this country and the party”.

“No FIR has been registered so far because they know no crime has been committed. There was a private complaint by (MP) Subramanian Swamy. And the court has already ordered a stay on that complaint, which means even that is not in operation. Then what is the crime that has forced the ED to issue a summons? The entire investigation is illegal, driven by prejudice and political vendetta”, Khader said.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake said, “A family who sacrificed their lives, property and posts for the country is being targeted by the Modi government. There was no money transaction and hence there was no question of money laundering, but the Central government is misusing the Central agency to target the Gandhi family”.

Former Minister Abhayachandra Jain and KPCC panellist Veronica Cornelio also addressed the protesters.

Later the protesters blocked National Highway 66 for some time.

Udupi Dist Congress President Ashok Kumar Kodavoor, Vice President Prakyath Shetty, Dist Youth Congress President Deepak Kotian, Women Congress President Geetha Wagle, Congress Leaders Roshni Olivera, Hammad, Ramesh Kanchan, Dr Sunitha Shetty, Prabhakar Acharya, Prashanth Poojary, Harish Kini and others were present.