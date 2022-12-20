Udupi District Court Sentences Life Imprisonment for Accused in Prakash Naik Cherkadi Murder Case

Udupi: After five years, the district sessions court on December 20, sentenced life imprisonment to Prashanth Kulal in the 38-year-old Prakash Naik Cherkadi murder case.

On 2017 March 1, Prashanth Kulal and Prakash Naik were found quarrelling over some monetary issue which eventually culminated in the murder of Prakash. The deceased was working in Shivamogga, while Prashanth was a labourer in the Cherkady area. The Brahmavar Police registered a case and arrested Prashanth. Then DySP Udupi S J Kumaraswamy submitted a chargesheet to the court.

The District Sessions court conducted the hearings of the case and found Prashanth guilty of the crime, and sentenced him to life imprisonment under IPC section 302 (murder) and three years of rigorous imprisonment under the SC and ST act and imposed a fine of Rs 60,000.

On behalf of the Prosecution, Shanthi Bai conducted the cross-examination.