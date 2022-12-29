Udupi District Police issue Guidelines for New Year celebrations

Udupi: The Udupi District police have issued guidelines for the New Year celebrations.

Udupi district Superintendent of Police Akshay Machindra has issued the rules and stated that the celebrations have to end by 1 a.m. as per the new directions.

On the night of 31 December 2022 to 1 January 2023, 1:00 a.m., during the new year celebrations all organisers/public are instructed to ensure the following instructions.

In connection with the New Year celebrations, as a precautionary measure instructions related to the Covid-19 Pandemic should be followed strictly.

All New Year celebrations should conclude before 1 January 2023, 01:00 a.m.

Indoor area functions at pubs/restaurants/clubs/resorts should be conducted within their capacity. All safety measures regarding fire incidents should be ensured.

Event organizers should depute volunteers, and male and female security staff to ensure safety at new year function places.

Organisers of hotels, pubs, restaurants, homestays etc should make proper parking arrangements at their function places. No vehicles should be parked on Public roads causing traffic problems and accidents.

Organizers or the public are not allowed to conduct New Year functions at the bus stand, railway station, beaches, roads, footpaths, and gardens.

Strict action will be taken against those persons who consume alcohol in public places.

Strict action will be taken against those who misbehave with the public under the influence of alcohol.



