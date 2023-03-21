Udupi District Police return Stolen goods worth Rs Rs 74 lakhs to Owners

Udupi: The Udupi District police handed over the recovered stolen properties worth Rs 74 lakhs to the owners during a programme held to display the recovered items on March 21.

Superintendent of Police Udupi district Hakay Akshay Machhindra handed over the recovered stolen properties to the owners and asked them to take care of their valuables in the house.

The stolen items were recovered in 40 cases including each from Karkala Rural Police Station, Hiriyadka, Byndoor, Kollur and Kaup, two cases from Kota and Malpe police stations, 3 cases from Udupi Town, 5 cases from Padubidri, 4 cases from Kundapur Rural, 4 cases from Brahmavar and 5 cases from Manipal Police stations, were handed over to the owners.

The police recovered around 1.195 kilograms of gold ornaments, 1.192 kilograms of silver ornaments, 10 mobile phones, and Rs 1, 70, 150 cash was handed over to the rightful owners.

Superintendent of Police Udupi district Hakay Akshay Machhindra appreciated the police teams.

Additional SP S T Siddalingappa, Udupi DySP Dinakar, Kundapur DySP Belliyappa, Karkala DySP Aravinda Kalagujji and other police officials were also present.

