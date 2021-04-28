Spread the love



















Udupi District Records Biggest Single-day Spike of 664 Fresh Cases on April 28

Udupi: The Udupi district witnessed the biggest spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 28 when 664 people tested positive for the disease.

Udupi taluk registered the highest cases with 332, followed by 249 in Kundapur, 76 in Karkala taluk and 7 outsiders in the district.

The total number of cases so far is 30314 and the active cases have risen to 2230. A total of 27890 infected people have also recovered in the district.