Udupi District Records Highest Single-Day Spike with 1656 Positive Cases

Udupi: According to the district health bulletin, 1656 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus in the Udupi district on May 5.

Among the new cases, 879 cases are from Udupi Taluk, 399 from Kundapur taluk, 371 from Karkala Taluk and 7 outsiders. The district has registered a total of 35,366 cases so far.

A total of 31,235 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals. 433 people have been cured during the past 24 hours. The total number of deaths in the district so far is 206.

This is the highest single-day spike since the first positive case was confirmed in Udupi district.