Udupi District Reports 33 fresh COVID-19 Cases, MIT Campus Declared Containment Zone

Udupi: The district administration has declared the Manipal Institute of Technology Campus as a Containment Zone with immediate effect after 27 students tested COVID-19 positive on March 17.

Speaking to media persons DHO, Dr Sudhir Kumar Sooda said, “As many as 33 cases were reported in the district on March 17. Out of the 33 cases 27 were reported at the MIT campus. The fresh cases were reported in students who had come from other states”.

As a precautionary measure, the district administration has declared the Manipal Institute of Technology Campus as a Containment Zone, he said.