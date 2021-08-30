Spread the love



















Udupi District Schools to reopen for Class 9-12 from Sep 1 – Minister Sunil Kumar

Udupi: “As covid positivity rate has come down, we have decided to reopen schools for Class 9, 10 and pre-university colleges (I and II PUC) from September 1”, said Sunil Kumar, Minister for Energy and Kannada Culture.

He was speaking to media persons in Udupi on August 30. After reviewing the Covid Positivity rates in the district we have asked the education department to start classes for 9th standard to Second PU as per the government Covid Norms. All teachers should be vaccinated before September 1, he said.

“School authorities have been asked to maintain strict adherence to the protocol mandated by the government against Covid-19. This includes the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing. We have also made it mandatory for all teachers and school staff to be vaccinated with at least one dose of the jab”, said Minister Sunil Kumar.

