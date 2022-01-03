Udupi District Starts COVID–19 Vaccination Drive for 15-18 year-olds

Udupi: The Udupi district has kick-started the mega COVID–19 vaccination drive to the 15 to 18-year-old age group on Monday, January 3.

Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M and Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat inaugurated the drive symbolically at the Nittur High School.

Speaking on the occasion DC Kurma Rao M said, The COVID vaccination drive will be conducted in as many as 434 vaccination centres across the district, including 309 high schools, 104 PU colleges and 21 ITIs, to administer Covaxin to children born in or before 2007. Arrangements are made to administer vaccines to school dropouts in the nearest institutions. Nodal officers have been appointed in each institution. About 53,555 children of the age group will be vaccinated in the district.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at the vaccination centres. Separate rooms have been arranged for registration, vaccination and resting/observation purposes.

Arrangements to vaccinate dropouts and children who remain out of school are made at the nearest educational institutions. Children should produce the Aadhaar or ration card as identity proof. Besides, they can also provide their parents’ contact numbers. RT-PCR tests will not be done on children who are vaccinated, said Kurma Rao.