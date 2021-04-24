Spread the love



















Udupi District Witnesses Total Weekend Curfew

Udupi: The weekend curfew received a good response in the district on April 24.

Markets that had opened for the sale of essential commodities began to close from 9:30 am onwards and streets that were abuzz with vendors, shopkeepers and customers since early morning wore a deserted look as the day progressed.

By 11 am, the city witnessed a near-total curfew barring movement of those involved in essential services.

Police verified the credentials of those on the move even after the commencement of the weekend curfew. Those exempted were allowed to move towards their destinations and the rest were warned of consequences if they do not return to their homes.

The state government also imposed a weekend curfew to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. Across Karnataka, the new lockdown guidelines have come into effect from 9:00 pm on April 21 to 6:00 am on May 4.

However, the state government has urged the people to not venture out during curfew unless in case of emergencies/essential activities. During the weekend curfew which will be in effect from Friday, April 23 night till Monday, April 26 morning, all guidelines will be applicable just like the night curfew.



