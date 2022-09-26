Udupi District Youth Congress Pastes ‘PayCM’ Posters in City

Udupi: The Udupi district Youth Congress on September 26 intensified its ‘PayCM’ campaign against chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his government.

The Youth Congress workers led by district Youth Congress president Deepak Kotian and others pasted posters on a flyover underpass wall at Karakala Junction and shouted slogans against the BJP government.

The posters had the image of CM Bommai along with the PayCM caption and QR Code. The posters also had the toll-free phone number to record complaints against the government. It also ran a PayCM campaign on social media, highlighting various alleged irregularities under the leadership of CM Bommai.

