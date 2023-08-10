Udupi Filming in Restroom Row: CID ADGP Manish Karbikar Visits Udupi

Udupi: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officials on Wednesday visited Nethrajyothi Paramedical College here in connection with its probe into the matter related to the filming of girls inside the college restroom by other female students.

The ADGP Manish Karbikar of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) visited Udupi Nethrajyothi Paramedical College here on August 10 in connection with its probe into the matter related to the filming of girls inside the college restroom by other female students.

Before visiting the College Karbikar held a meeting with Udupi SP Akashay Machindra and also the investigation CID team led by DySP Raghavendra Hegde. Later he visited the college and inspected the campus.

Speaking to media persons Karbikar said that the investigation is in progress and that we are awaiting the FSL report of mobile phones. Once the investigation is over we will file the charge sheet to the court.

The ruling Congress party in Karnataka handed over the investigation of the filming in the restroom case to the special wing of the CID on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated: “The CID probe has been ordered into the case as there is an allegation that video was shot in a private college restroom. This is a sensitive matter and for additional investigation, the case has been handed over to the CID.”

Earlier, a BJP delegation had met Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum demanding a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

CM Siddaramaiah had ordered a probe by a Deputy SP rank police officer. The BJP, however, asserted that a DSP rank officer would not be able to probe the matter, and “the government will hush up the case as part of its appeasement politics”.

The BJP has been demanding legal action against three Muslim girls alleging that they were filming Hindu girls in the washroom and handed over the videos to others for circulation.

The party leaders had claimed that it was an organised crime against Hindu girls.

The Karnataka police were also accused of harassing a woman activist Rashmi Samant for raising her voice regarding the issue.

The college, however, had maintained that the ‘victim’ was not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls.

