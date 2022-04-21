Udupi: Furniture shop and Restaurant gutted in Fire

Udupi: A Furniture shop and restaurant were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Laxmindranagar on Udupi – Manipal Road during the wee hours on April 21.

According to sources, the fire broke out from Sudha Furniture Shop and spread to a nearby restaurant situated in the building.

Soon after the fire broke out, the fire tenders from several fire stations along with the police rushed to the spot and carried out efforts to douse the fire.

The shop had beds, sofas and other furniture items stored and when the fire spread, all the items were gutted to ashes leaving behind nothing. The loss has been estimated at more than 40 lakhs.

According to fire department sources, the major cause of the fire was electrical short-circuit in the electrical panel.