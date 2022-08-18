Udupi gearing up for Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vittal Pindi

Udupi: The world-famous Sri Krishna Temple is all set to celebrate Sri Krishna Janmashtami and Vittal Pindi which will be held from August 19.

Janmashtami for locals is incomplete without Mosaru Kudike and Hulivesha. Mosaru Kudike is a festival similar to ‘Dahi Handi’ celebrated in Maharashtra and other parts of North India.

It is celebrated as Nada Habba all over the city and the Temple town is gearing up for the celebrations. Normally, the devotees prepare ‘Kotte Kadubu’ for Krishna Ashtami. Women are seen selling ‘Kottige’ near Car Street and people buying ‘Petla’ which is used during Vittal Pindi.

“Mosaru Kudike” is also celebrated on the day of Vittal Pindi, where clay pots comprising saffron water suspended at a height are broken with wooden poles by folks dressed as shepherds.

The entire car street has been decked with buntings. Specially decorated poles have been erected around the main Rathabeedhi (Car Street) – the venue for the ‘Sri Krishna Leelotsava,’ popularly known as Vittal Pindi and Mosarukudike to be held on Saturday – has added colour to the celebrations.

The Paryaya Krishnapura Math is ready for Krishna Ashtami celebrations in Udupi. On Janmashtami Day, Paryaya Krishnapura Math Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji will hold offerings (Puja). After the Maha Puja, the Swamiji will offer Naivedya (Prasadam/Ladoos), and devotees will join in preparing the ‘laddoos’. During the night, after the Puja around midnight (12:21 a.m.) Arghya Pradhana will be offered to Lord Sri Krishna.

The important ritual of “Arghya Pradhana” to Lord Krishna will be held at the Temple at 12:21 am, The Sri Krishna Leelotsava festival, popularly known as Vittal Pindi, will be celebrated on August 20.

Arghya means the offering of milk and water to the specially-made clay idol of Lord Sri Krishna at the sanctum of the Temple which will be held at midnight and will be the main event, followed by Sri Krishna Leelotsav on the next day, which is locally known as Vittal Pindi. The colourful procession of the presiding deity will be held in the afternoon along with several fancies, folk and cultural troupes with tiger dances marking the day.

Sri Krishna Math prepares ‘Chakkulis’ and ‘laddoos’ to be distributed to the devotees during Vittal Pindi scheduled to be held on Saturday. As many as 5-6 varieties of laddoos are being prepared. 100–150 staff at the Math have started preparing the Chakkulis and laddoos. After fasting from morning to midnight on 19 and 20 August, Chakkulis and laddoos will be offered to Sri Krishna and then will be served to people on 20 August on the eve of Vittal Pindi. Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swamiji will offer the Arghya followed by special Pujas.

The police have beefed up security in and around Car Street for the Vittal Pindi. The special police force has been deployed for security purposes.

