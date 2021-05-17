Spread the love



















Udupi Lass 22-year-old Adline Castelino Grabs 3rd Runner-up Spot at Miss Universe 2021!

Mangaluru: On 28 February 2020, Team Mangalorean had an exclusive interview with Miss Adline Castelino, a origin of Udyavara-Udupi and winner of ‘LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2020’ at ‘Madhuvan Village’-Mangaluru, and she was happy to be back to visit her hometown, where she said, ” It feels surreal to come back home as not just my parents’ daughter but the city’s hope and pride. It’s truly a dream come true. My future plans include travelling to a lot of places and meeting people from different cultures to understand the depth of each culture and thereby form a guideline of how best to represent the culture of our country at the Miss Universe pageant. And my dream is to win the ‘Miss Universe 2021’ title in Florida, USA.

Even though our Udupiche Chedu didn’t win the top spot as ‘Miss Universe 2021’ but she did make India and all her hometown Udupi people proud where she was adjudged the 3rd runner-up at the event finale. It is a matter of pride that the Indian was among the top 5 at the International pageant. Miss Universe pageant is something every girl enjoys watching. The 69th Miss Universe Competition was held at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida-USA on the night of May 16th. Representing India at the pageant was Adline Castelino, strutting her way with grace, poise, and elegance at the global platform, it is learnt that Adline rocked a hot pink custom saree by designer Shravan Kumar for one round. Castelino also picked out a sparkly gold number by Falguni and Shane Peacock with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit that showed off her flawless curves on the runway while competing against the 72 other contestants from all over the world.

At the ceremony, Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza was crowned as Miss Universe. Followed by her, first, runner-up was Julia Gama from Brazil and Janick Maceta from Peru was the second runner up. India’s Adline Castelino was crowned the third runner-up followed by Kimberly Perez who was placed as the fourth runner-up at the pageant. Miss Diva made the announcement on Twitter. “3rd Runner-Up for India at @MissUniverse Congratulations @AdlineCastelino You have made us immensely proud! Your resilience, determination and grace shined throughout the competition and the hard work you’ve put in your journey reflected in you tonight!” the statement read.

Miss Adline Castelino (Left) and Miss Andrea Meza Crowned as ‘Miss Universe 2021’ (Right)

Even though the coastal city of Mangaluru has produced beautiful women like Bollywood actresses Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty, Freida Selena Pinto, Coastalwood/Sandalwood Actresses Sonal Monteiro, Adhvithi & Ashvithi Shetty, Fashion models/Beauty pageant winners Aafreen Vaz, Carol Menezes, Sudeeksha Kiran, Nischitha Shenoy, Josita Rodrigues, and many more- and now the Udupi Catholics should be proud that one of their Udyavara born beauty, 22-year-old Miss Adline Castelino has bagged this title.

Mirror..Mirror on the Wall..Yes, Adline is the prettiest among all! Fringe or no fringe, for this gorgeous, ravishing and stunning Udyavara-Udupi lass with a lot of gusto and a resplendent personality. Gorgeous, honest and extremely talented are the few words that could describe Adline, to win such a prestigious spot in the Universe Contest. Last February, Adline Castelino was welcomed here in Mangaluru on her way back to her hometown in Udupi,with great warmth and amid loud encores after winning the Title in the Beauty pageant held in Mumbai, and she had an interaction with journos at ‘Madhuvan Village’ Yeyyadi, Mangaluru. Adline has once again made the country and Udupi proud with her elegance, poise and spirit as she bagged the much-coveted title with great aplomb.

Born in Kuwait on 24 July 1998, Adline Mewis Quadros Castelino to Alphonsus and Meera Castelino, ( both employed in Kuwait) originally from Udyavara in the city of Udupi. In Kuwait, Castelino attended the Indian Central School.At age 15, Castelino returned to India and moved to Mumbai, where she attended secondary school at St. Xavier College, Fort-Mumbai. She subsequently attended the Wilson College in Mumbai, where she graduated with a degree in business administration. Adline always endeavored to work in the Agriculture business and support farmers through her firsthand exposure in the field. She believes that bringing together NGOs with like minded visionaries who wish to help farmers increase their revenue and build a sustainable livelihood would reap great rewards for the rural community as a whole.



She is also keen about encouraging leadership qualities in women by conducting Leadership Programs as well as spreading more awareness about the acceptance of the LGBTQ community. Castelino works with a welfare organization called VSP which functions to provide a sustainable livelihood for framers to curb farmers’ suicides and inequality. She has also collaborated with a crowdfunding platform called Ketto to initiate a fundraiser for the Child Help Foundation (CHF), a non-profit organization operating in India. Aside from working as a model, Castelino has participated in various trivial pageants in India. She further commenced her training for pageants through the Cocoberry Training Academy in Mumbai. In 2019, she was crowned as ‘Miss Cocoberry Diva’ by the institution.



As an avid badminton player during her school and college terms, Adline has always been inclined towards sports. It is no surprise then that she chose Deepa Malik as her muse for inspiration. Deepa is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympics, as well as a great leader who inspires everyone around her to strive for greatness and overcome all obstacles that may come in the way. She truly embodies the belief that ‘what the mind can conceive, a person can achieve’. Aside from playing badminton, Adline also loves to indulge in western dance, reading and cycling as hobbies.

After a gap of 20 years, India made it to the Top 5 of the prestigious international pageant, last being Celina Jaitly’s win in 2001. This year’s competition was a neck-to-neck toughie with an outstanding performance by all five contenders. Throughout her reign, the 22-year-old Adline made sure to use her platform to voice the stories of marginalized women and the LGBTQ+ community in India to advance their rights and inclusion in society and has since initiated various mission activities and fundraisers.

Adline had penned down a heartfelt note on her journey through a video clip posted on social media. She had written: “If I could pen down this feeling without getting overwhelmed about how I felt as I stood there witnessing people around the world cheering, flags waving high and even if I missed seeing , I felt like I was home.“I thought of you India and what we are going through. The love that people give you when they are hurting themselves is the purest form of love one can experience. I’m grateful to you that at a young age I have experienced that and if I could only show you what I saw that day! I saw hope, a hope that will be ours soon.”

File Photos

During the pageant, Adline received praise for her well-rounded response in the question-answer round. She was asked: “Should countries lockdown due to COVID-19 despite the strain on their economies, or should they open their borders and risk a potential increase in infection rates?” To this, the model responded, “Good evening universe. Well, coming from India and witnessing what India is experiencing right now, I have realized something very important that nothing is more important than the health of your loved ones. And you have to draw a balance between economy and health. And that can only be done when the government works with the people hand in hand and produces something that will work with the economy. Thank you.”

The panelist included a power-packed team of eight members all women panelists, and it’s indeed a great honour for India to be placed in the TOP 5! Adline was one among the most popular contenders from the beginning, and she justified her popularity by featuring in the top 5 honors at the global contest. Seeing Adline’s praise-worthy performance in the prestigious beauty pageant, netizens showered love on the diva through sweet posts on social networking sites.For young Adline, love is the purest emotion that can’t be expressed in words. Looking the youthful 22 that she is, Adline is a damsel with a lot of gusto and a resplendent personality. She is incredibly sharp, intelligent, confident, and poised, and she was unbelievably good while interacting with media persons, including Team Mangalorean in February 2020.

File Photos

Having a superb physique and flawless skin, a brief conversation with her revealed that she is a strong young lady with engaging thoughts, and her attitude, her confidence, made it clear that she is extraordinary- and she has a very good chance of winning many more Titles. And surely one day she will make her parents, relatives, well-wishers and friends more proud, when she gets ‘Super & Bigger’ Title! Adline has always understood fashion and style to be an expression of the unique and beautiful inner self of each individual person. Her simple and modest demeanour translated into the sense of fashion which she appreciates herself. Ever since she won the Title, she has found that her sense of style has become more expressive of who she is. Last year the ‘Miss Diva Universe 2020′ Pageant had provided a fascinating glimpse into how Indian standards of femininity have been defined, projected, maintained, and challenged.

During our exclusive interview with her on 28 February 2020, Team Mangalorean had asked, Whether if she wanted to try her luck in Bollywood, Adline Castelino replied, “I have always been an adventurous person, open to trying every aspect of my personality in every opportunity that comes my way. So, of course, I wouldn’t mind it (acting) but I also aspire to venture into business since I am a business graduate, and my passion lies there too. So let’s see what the future has in store for me”. For yet another query, “What is that you would like to share with Mangalorean.com readers?”, she said, ” To the readers, I would like to say “Things in life can be difficult but not impossible to achieve. Take pride where you come from, what you are, and most of all believe in yourself. Think big, and try to make your dreams come true”. Yes, no doubt Adline has made her dream come true by winning this prestigious Miss Universe Third Runner-Up spot.

Team Mangalorean congratulates Miss Adline Castelino on her achievement and wishes her all success in future pageants and endeavours. Congratulations, Queen of Udupi- You Go Girl!

