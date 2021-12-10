Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat Supports serving eggs in Midday meals

Udupi: “There is nothing wrong in serving eggs to the students in schools. It is a government project and I support it”, said Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat.

Speaking to the media persons in Udupi on December 10, Bhat said, “It is not compulsory for students to eat eggs in the school and at the same time there is nothing wrong in serving eggs to them. Children are purely vegetarian at a young age. Once they grow up then their food habits may also change. There is some objection for serving eggs in schools, but schools can make arrangements for those who are consuming eggs during midday meals”.

On Thursday Udupi Pejawar math Swamiji Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha had condemned the government’s decision to provide eggs to schoolchildren as part of the mid-day meals programme.