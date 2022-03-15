Udupi MLA welcomes Karnataka High Court verdict on hijab ban



Bengaluru: Udupi MLA and Government PU College Development Committee Chairman Raghupathi Bhat welcomed the verdict of the Karnataka High Court on ban of hijab in educational institutions.

In a Facebook post, he said, ‘It is the victory of the Constitution. A few had tried to override the rules. They were given a befitting reply. Answer. The law should be adhered to.’

Further he said six agitating students who approached the court over hijab should adhere to the High Court direction. ‘I appeal to them to attend the classes wearing uniform by forgetting everything as they were attending the classes in the past. The students should not be carried away by the statements of religious external forces. We do not have any discrimination against you. We will make arrangements to provide notes and hold classes for the missed classes.’

Further, the post said ‘it is the victory of the culture of India”. “Those who opposed the soil of the land have seen a setback.’