Spread the love



















Udupi: Padma Vibhushan award to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji Received in Grand Ceremony

Udupi: Padma Vibhushan award which was given posthumously to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, of Sri Pejawar Math was received in a grand ceremony at the temple city on November 11.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejawar Math, Udupi had received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, announced for his senior Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

The award was brought in an open vehicle along with a portrait of Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji in a procession from Sanskrit College to Sri Krishna Math. A special puja was performed in the Temple after which the award was kept in the Pejawar Math.

Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Math, Sri Vidyadeesha Theertha Swamiji of Palimar Math, Sri Esha Priya Theertha Swamiji of Adamar Math, Sri Vishwavallbha Theertha Swamiji of Sode Math, Sri Vidyarajeshwara Theertha Junior Swamiji of Palimar Math, Raghupathi Bhat MLA Udupi, Pramod Madhwaraj former minister, Mattar Rathnakar Hegde president CDC, Shyamala Kundar member of national women’s commission, Sumithra Nayak president of Udupi City Municipal Council and others were present on the occasion.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passed away on December 29, 2019. The 88-year-old was conferred the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously for his service in the field of spiritualism.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji was born on April 27, 1931, the second child of Sri Narayanacharya and Srimati Kamalamma, a devout Madhwa-Shivalli Brahmin family from Ramakunja. His pre-sannyasa name was Venkatrama. He was ordained with sainthood at the age of eight and transformed himself into a knowledgeable and erudite scholar of Vedanta and the Shastras.

The Swamiji assumed the first Paryaya in 1954 and the historic fifth Paryaya on January 18, 2016. He was the only one to complete five Paryayas after Shri Vadiraja Swamiji of Sode Math.

The Swamiji considered the treatment of poor patients as God’s service and established the Janata Kalyana Nidhi for serving the downtrodden and affected sections of society.

He reviewed untouchability from a human perspective and took initiative to change it. He organised the All India Madhva Conference in Udupi and the Dharma Sansad in 2017.

Like this: Like Loading...