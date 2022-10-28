Udupi Police arrest Interstate Chain Snatcher

Udupi: The Udupi town police arrested a man in connection to a Chain snatching case on October 28.

The arrested has been identified as Moulali Jamadar from Dandeli.

According to the police, On October 3, Prema Shenava from Kunjibettu was returning from the Temple. When she reached MGM College ground, the accused snatched her gold chain and fled. In this connection, a case was registered at the Udupi Town Police station.

Based on the complaint, the Udupi Town police started their investigations and arrested the accused.

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he was involved in a house theft case in 2021 at Kadiyali. The police recovered gold worth Rs 3 lakhs from his possession.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to Judicial custody.

