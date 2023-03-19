Udupi Police Conduct ‘Operation Sunset’ across District

Udupi: The Udupi district police conducted a special drive, “Operation Sunset”, from 7 pm to 11 pm across the district here, on March 19.

In a press release, Udupi SP Akshay HM said that as a part of this drive, special teams are formed comprising all the police officers and staff. Checkpoints are established at strategic locations and vehicles are thoroughly checked. The department has registered cases under the Karnataka Police Act against those creating a public nuisance. Action has been initiated for the selling of tobacco and related products near restricted areas. This includes raids on shops selling e-cigarettes.

“Because of surprise checks, we could arrest three individuals possessing ganja and MDMA in small quantities. Another vehicle was seized for carrying 45 litres of alcohol and a case has been registered,” SP said.

With the help of fingerprint scanners, police checked more than 60 habitual offenders/accused who were earlier engaged in thefts and related offences. Vehicles not having proper documents, fake number plates, without number plates and drivers were checked for drinking and driving. As many as 32 cases have been booked for drinking and driving.

“The department has seized 29 vehicles not having proper number plates or having fake number plates. A total of 258 cases for traffic violations have been registered and around Rs 1.30 lakh fine amount collected. In addition, 44 COTPA cases have been registered for the sale of tobacco and related products in restricted areas. The police also registered 17 cases of the consumption of alcohol in public areas prohibited by law. A surprise check against 65 rowdy elements, was also conducted to keep a tab on their movement. This special drive was undertaken to instil confidence among the citizens and to send a message to the anti-social elements and enforcement of the laws”, SP stated.

