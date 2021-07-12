Spread the love



















Udupi Police Rescue 2-Year-Old Kidnapped Boy from Kumta, Accused Arrested

Udupi: In a swift action, the Udupi Town police succeeded in rescuing the 2.4-year-old boy from Kumta on July 12. The boy was kidnapped on June 11 from Udupi.

The police have arrested the accused Parashuram in Kumta, Uttarkannada district.

A couple, Bharathi and Arun from Mudhola, were living in a Shed at the Karavali Bypass. The couple had twins, one of the twins Dheeraj was in his Native place while the other child Shivaraj was staying with his parents in Udupi. During the lockdown period, all the migrant workers were staying in relief camps at the Karavali Bypass where they came in contact with a person named Parashu.

On Sunday Morning Parashu came to their shed and with the permission of the couple took the boy out for breakfast. Even after a long time when the accused Parashu did not return with their son, the parents started searching for their son everywhere, but in vain.

Later the couple approached the Udupi town police station and filed a complaint.

The accused carrying the boy was recorded in a nearby CCTV camera at Karavali Bypass.

As per the CCTV footage, Udupi Town SI Pramod Kumar and team started the search operations and collected information about the accused Parashu. The police came to know that the accused had travelled to Uttara Kannada district by KSRTC bus. Immediately the investigating team in Udupi informed the Uttara Kannada Police and arrested Parashu in Kumta on Sunday night.

The police have brought the Boy Shivaraju and accused Parashuram to Udupi for further investigations.

