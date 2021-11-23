Udupi Police return recovered Property worth Rs 90.78 lakh

Udupi: The Udupi district police returned recovered valuables worth Rs 90.78 lakh to their rightful owners, during a property return parade held on November 23.

Speaking to media persons, Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan said, “Today we are handing over the valuables including gold jewellery, silver ornaments, bronze items, mobile phones, cash and other items valued at Rs 90.78 lakhs. Most of the items were taken away during thefts, chain snatching etc, and were recovered by the police between January 2020 to October 2021, which are displayed here”.

SP Vishnuvardhan further said, “During this period, complaints of cash, jewellery and other items including vehicles, mobiles, bronze items and other articles worth Rs 5.74 crores were reported missing in various theft cases. We have recovered valuables worth Rs 90.78 lakh and today we are handing them over to the owners.

The recovered valuables have been displayed before handing them over to the rightful owners. Additional SP Kumarachandra, DySP Karkala Vijaya Prasad, DySP Udupi Sudhakar Naik and others were present.