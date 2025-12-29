Udupi: PUC Student Dies by Suicide Following Emotional Distress

Manipal: A tragic incident was reported from Balkattu in Hirebettu village, where a second-year PUC student died by suicide on December 26, reportedly after experiencing emotional distress.

The deceased has been identified as Samanvi, the daughter of Mallika, a resident of Balkattu. She was pursuing her second-year PUC at the Udupi Government Women’s Pre-University College.

According to sources, on the evening of the incident, Samanvi’s mother advised her to focus on her studies in view of the upcoming examinations. At the time, Samanvi was reportedly using her mobile phone. Her mother is said to have spoken to her in a counselling manner, encouraging her to concentrate on her academics.

Soon after, Samanvi was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her bedroom. Family members immediately rushed her to Manipal Hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condition. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries.

A case has been registered at the Manipal Police Station, and further investigation is underway.