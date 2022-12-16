Udupi SP Akshay Launches Operation to Stop Illegal Trade, Two Arrested

Udupi: Following public complaints about transgenders involved in prostitution, the Udupi District Superintendent of Police Akshay Hake Machindra himself conducted an operation late at night on December 15.

During the operation, Two pimps were arrested and a case has been registered. The SP launched this operation following a complaint that some Transgenders were involved in illegal business near the city bus stand.

The public complained that transgenders were disturbing the public and causing a nuisance, breaking street lamps and extorting money from people. The SP himself reached the spot and proceeded to clear the transgenders from the area.

Some Transgenders, who did not know the SP, got into an argument with him using foul language. At the same time, the police arrived at the place and dispersed everyone. Two pimps involved in the prostitution business were arrested by the police.

A case has been registered against them at the Udupi Nagar Police Station.