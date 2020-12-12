Spread the love



















Udupi Town Police Arrest CFI Activists for Protesting without Prior Permission

Udupi: The Udupi Town Police arrested the Campus Front of India activists, who had assembled to protest in front of the Clock Tower without prior permission on December 12.

The activists did not obtain prior permission to protest against the raids on the premises belonging to the Popular Front of India (PFI). Activists raised slogans against the Union government and Hindu organisations.

The Udupi Town Police inspector Sakthivelu and others who received information that CFI activists had assembled in front of the Clock Tower to protest, rushed to the spot and asked the activists to stop the protest.

The activists engaged in arguments with the police personnel and without listening to them continued to raise slogans against the Union government.

While the situation worsened, the police personnel took all the activists to their custody.