Udupi Town Police Arrest Three in Robbery and Kidnap of Share broker

Udupi: The Udupi town police have arrested three persons in connection with the robbery and kidnap of a Share broker on July 22.

The arrested have been identified as Santhosh Bovi, Anil Poojary and Mani alias Manikanta Kharvi.

According to the police, the victim Ashok Kumar a native of Tumkur district was working as a share broker at the Vadiraj Complex in Car Street.

On July 16, one of the accused Santhosh visited Ashok’s office and took him in his car to discuss new business proposals. When they reached near Ajjarkad, four more persons joined them, they later covered Ashok’s face with a mask and took him to a resort where they threatened him.

They also took cash of Rs 2 lakh, two mobile phones and a wristwatch from Ashok and demanded Rs 70 lakhs from him.

The next morning the accused took Ashok Kumar to the bank to withdraw Rs 10 lakh from his account. One of the accused accompanied Ashok to the bank. Ashok entered the bank and directly went to the manager’s cabin and screamed for help saying that he had been robbed. The person who had accompanied Ashok Kumar immediately fled from the spot.

Ashok Kumar then registered a complaint in the Udupi Town Police station. Based on Ashoik’s complaint, the Udupi town police succeeded in arresting three of the accused and seized a pistol, Rs 1.35 lakh cash and a mobile phone from their possession.

Further investigation is on in this regard.

