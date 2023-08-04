Udupi Town Police register Case against Dist BJP women wing president Veena Shetty for Provocative Speech

Udupi: The Udupi Town Police have registered a case against Veena Shetty, the BJP Mahila Morcha Udupi District President, for delivering a provocative speech during a BJP protest held in Udupi on July 28 in response to an incident involving a video of a local paramedical college student.

The controversial statement was made by Veena Shetty during a meeting and procession organized by the BJP, commencing from the party’s office in Kadiyali and culminating at the SP office on July 28. In her speech, Shetty urged educational institutions not to admit Muslim girls, suggesting that they should instead attend madrasas for their studies.

The clip containing Veena Shetty’s speech has since gone viral on social media, with an individual lodging a formal complaint with the Udupi Town Police Station, stating that the BJP leader’s words are promoting communal hatred and discord.

Like this: Like Loading...