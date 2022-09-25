Udupi ZP CEO Prasanna Sets Example by Driving Waste Collection Vehicle

Udupi: Normally the Pourakarmikas collect the waste from the residents of localities. Surprisingly Udupi ZP CEO H Prasanna set an example by driving a waste collection vehicle in Badagubettu gram panchayat limits in an attempt to raise awareness of waste management.

On Saturday, ZP CEO H Prasanna drove a waste collection vehicle in Badagubettu gram panchayat limits in an attempt to raise awareness on waste management. This is part of a drive to ensure 100% success in the door-to-door waste collection at the village level. This was a surprise visit along with chief planning officer Shrinivas Rao. We spent about three hours on the field, collecting waste from one line, and interacting with the public,” he said.

The officer said that there were a few people who were educated on waste management, but refused to cooperate. The department will conduct more IEC activities. “A few people prefer the collection of wet and dry waste every day. However, there were a few who refused to hand over waste, because they had to pay Rs 90 per month. This is also part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign. This is also an attempt to ensure permanent black spot eradication, through door-to-door waste collection,” he said.

