UG Students of Fr Muller Homoeopathic College BHMS have Bagged 7 out of 10 Ranks

Mangaluru : The Undergraduate students (BHMS 2015 – 16) of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Deralakatte have added one more feather to its cap by bagging 7 out of 10 ranks in the BHMS examinations held from September 2016 to February 2020 by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka.

Following are the meritorious rank holders:-