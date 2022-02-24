Uganda Namma Tuluver Get Together at Kampala

Kampala: During the Year 2009, six like-minded Tulu Speaking people of Coastal Karnataka, Harish Bhat, Sukumar Shetty, Ravi Kiran, Ganesh Bangera, Ritesh Rao and Shrisha Bhat formed the Tulu Koota at Kampala to bring together all the Tulu speaking people in Uganda.

This tradition is continued by the Present Committee comprising of Harish Bhat, Sukumar Shetty, Richie Karkada, Ravi Kiran, Ganesh Suvarna and Anand Poojari who organized the Get-Together.

After a lapse of two years, a Get Together was arranged by Tulu Koota Kampala, close to the centre of Kampala City Centre on Sunday, 20 February 2022. The venue of the Get Together was Copper Chimney Restaurant, popular for Indian Cuisine located in Lugogo.

The purpose of this event was to bring together, all the Tulu speaking people in Uganda for an annual get-together and introduce the new members to the group and interact with each other.

The program started at sharp at 12noon. Organizing Committee Member, Harish Bhat welcomed the gathering which was then followed by a well-detailed speech about the Tulu culture and language by Wilfred Barboza.

A two-minute silence was observed in the memory of former members of Tulukoota Late Venkatesh Prabhu, and Late Suman Venkatesh and a homage speech by H.V Prabhu.

Entertaining dance programs were presented by the children of Tulu Koota members, accompanied by fun games for all ages. Some of the games played were musical chairs, passing the ball and tombola, which was followed by Indian Lunch.

After lunch, the dance floor was open to all members and an informal Pilivesha Dance by select members to the band tunes of Tulunadu was the centre of attraction.

The event was attended by 125 persons, including 20 children and Tuluvas from Eastern Uganda, apart from the members residing in and around Kampala.

Report by: Jenilia Saldanha, Kampala