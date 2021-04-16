Spread the love



















UGD Work Opp Fr Muller Hospital & Workers Taking it ‘SO EASY’ is Making Motorists ‘GO CRAZY’!

Mangaluru : Once again I am back again with my Signature Caption “DIGGING NEVER STOPS IN THE CITY? “-and this time Kankanady-Valencia Road in front of Father Muller Hospital has been dug up again to fix water/UGD issues. If you look at the entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia you will see patch work at various spots, a proof that this road has been dug many times. This shows the unplanned and unscientific works taken up, either by Mangaluru Smart City Ltd (MSCL) or Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC).

One thing for sure, that you’ll all agree with me is that-Digging of roads/streets/bye-lanes will never stop in Mangaluru no matter what- and we have seen it and will see it in future too. Without proper planning new roads are constructed, and after a while the new roads are dug to lay cables or utility lines- and when such work is going on it creates a mess, with traffic and pedestrians facing the brunt of it. Until the work is fully completed, pedestrians have to bear with all these inconveniences and also there would be traffic snarls which will be an added nightmare. Now that these roads/footpaths have been dug, it will be a long long time before they are fully restored to the original condition- and that has been the situation in the past and will also be in future too?

During peak hours, chaos and traffic jams are created due to road closure in front of Father Muller Hospital to facilitate the water/UGD issue, and it’s a total mess out there. You won’t even believe ever since this entire stretch of Kankanady-Valencia was concretized, it has dug numerous times, either for faulty water or UGD issues- and it will never end. While this work was started nearly two weeks ago, and now it is in its final stage, the engineer/contractor/labourers should have taken up the initiative to finish the project sooner, by working day and night, and not in a slow pace and the workers taking it so easy, thereby creating inconveniences and hardships for motorists and commuters.

This shows how intelligent and smart our engineers are in our Smart City, who don’t even know what they are doing, even after many of them may be rank holders in their academics? So what is the solution for this to STOP the digging of newly constructed roads, due to the unscientific and unplanned mentality of our Smart engineers. Not only has this road been dug up, if you go around the city, every nook and corner you will see roads being dug up creating inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians. In this regard does anyone from the MSCL or MCC care about all the hardships and inconveniences caused to the commuters due to their stupidity and carelessness, probably Not. And the sad part is that when we have corrupt officials right from the top level to the bottom, chances are very less to rectify such issues. Absolutely a Shame that we name this City as a Smart City.



