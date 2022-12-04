‘Ujjwala’- A Tale of the Joy of Giving by St Joseph’s School CBSE

Bengaluru: On the 2nd of December 2022, the senior secondary wing of St Joseph’s School (CBSE), Bengaluru visited the Government Higher Primary school located at Kempapura, Hebbal as part of their school’s outreach programme ‘Ujjwala’.

The students and teaching faculty were greeted to a harmonious rendition of Vande Mataram by the government school children. After their assembly concluded, the students commenced their special programme, which included a prayer song. Since the theme picked was cleanliness and hygiene, a skit portraying the different hygiene practices was also enacted. Following this, biscuits, juices, other confectioneries, as well as books, essential stationery, sanitary pads and other daily use products were distributed to the students. The smiles on their faces gave a sense of fulfilment that could be provided by nothing else.

A few games were also organized for the different classes, like cup stack, charades and pass the parcel, in which the students participated with enthusiasm, and the winners received chocolates, which they delightfully shared with their classmates. The smiles on their faces and the way in which they danced to the music is a vivid memory that will be carried forever. Overall, the entire experience can be summed up in the experience shared by student Sushmit Roy (class 11A) ‘We went to the school aiming to teach the students, but this is more of a give and take relationship, as they have taught us discipline, hospitality, selflessness and comradery’. The teachers at the government school were also pleased with the politeness, kindness, generosity and mannerisms of the students. They informed us how happy their children were with all the special things done for them.

After this, the students visited one of the slums around Kempapura, where they were greeted by eager toddlers and teens, curious to know what they had prepared for them. The students and teachers sang with the tiny tots and distributed biscuits and snacks to them, as well as to the people living there. The students interacted with them and asked questions about their everyday lives. This experience was an eye-opener to many, as they got to experience the lives led by the underprivileged children in the country, who were subjected to poverty for no fault of theirs. Everyone felt a sense of satisfaction after seeing the gratitude and happiness in their eyes. Despite their condition, everyone there behaved with a sense of brotherhood and togetherness, helping each other in times of need.

Overall, this Outreach programme was an enlightening experience and the students were grateful to their principal Rev. Fr. Rohan D’Almeida SJ for giving them this opportunity to serve. This opportunity of service gave students an insight into how the other half of society leads their lives. As two other students, Nirvikar and Viveik (class 11B) rightly said, ‘The more we have, the less inclined we are to share, and those kids were cute and innocent in the way they shared their snacks indiscriminately, and the discipline with which they carried themselves was immaculate.’ At the slum, the students got a glimpse of the lives led by the underprivileged sections of society. This made them feel grateful for their privileged lives, as well as gave them the drive to work hard to uplift the underprivileged everywhere they go and in ways they can. So that they get a chance to live the life they so rightfully deserve.