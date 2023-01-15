UK Foreign Secretary banned from entering Russia

UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly is among 36 British citizens that have been recently barred from entering Russia, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.



In addition to Cleverly, Secretary of State for Leveling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Intergovernmental Relations Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Oliver Dowden, Minister without Portfolio Nadhim Zahawi, and Chief of the General Staff Patrick Sanders are also blacklisted, the ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday a travel ban on 36 British citizens due to London’s policy of confrontation against Russia.

The newly sanctioned include members of the cabinet of ministers, representatives of security services as well as journalists, the ministry said in a previous statement without disclosing their names.