UK records lowest daily coronavirus death toll since Sep



London: Britain has recorded another four coronavirus-related deaths, the lowest daily increase since early September last year, the official data showed on Monday.

It brings the total number of people who have died within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test to 127,274, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another 2,963 people in Britain have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,390,783, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, nearly 33 million people in Britain have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, while the number of people who are fully vaccinated has exceeded 10 million.

However, experts have warned that despite progress in vaccine rollout, Britain is “still not out of the woods” amid concerns over new variants, particularly those first emerged in South Africa, Brazil and India, and the third wave of the pandemic on the European continent.