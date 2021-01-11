Spread the love



















UK reports 54,940 new Covid-19 cases



London: Another 54,940 people in the UK have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the country’s overall infection tally to to 3,081,368, according to official figures.

Meanwhile, the death toll surged to 81,567 after 563 people died due to the disease within 28 days of a positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new figures on Sunday were revealed a day after the UK surpassed the grim milestones of 3,000,000 cases and 80,000 deaths.

The country’s ambulance service is reportedly facing “unprecedented pressure” as it continues to struggle with the increasing demand due to the new variant of coronavirus, which is said to be up to 70 per cent more infectious.

According to Tracy Nicholls, chief executive of College of Paramedics, ambulances are waiting up to nine hours to offload patients at London hospitals.

There was a “hidden risk” as many people in non-life threatening circumstances waiting for up to 10 hours for an ambulance, she told Sky News on Sunday.

To keep up with the demand, the Metropolitan Police announced on Sunday that it will deploy 75 officers to drive ambulances in London.

Earlier in the day, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that flexing the current lockdown rules “could be fatal”, urging the general public to stay at home amid surging coronavirus infections.

“Every time you try to flex the rules that could be fatal” and staying at home was the “most important thing we can do collectively as a society”, Hancock told the BBC.

England is currently under the third national lockdown.