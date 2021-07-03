Spread the love



















UK reports another 27,125 coronavirus cases

London: Britain has reported another 27,125 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,855,169, according to official figures released on Friday.

The country also recorded another 27 coronavirus-related death. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 128,189. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua reported.

England’s coronavirus reproduction number, also known as the R number, has fallen slightly to between 1.1 and 1.3, according to the latest estimate by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), a British government advisory body.

An R value between 1.1 and 1.3 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 11 and 13 other people.

Meanwhile, the growth rate range of coronavirus is 2 per cent to 5 per cent, which means that the number of new infections is growing by between 2 per cent and 5 per cent every day.

Areas in the west which have been worst affected are now seeing lower rates, suggesting they have reached the peak of infections, Sky News quoted Professor Tim Spector, co-founder of the ZOE COVID symptom study, as saying.

But London, the South East, East Anglia and eastern parts of the country are seeing cases increase, according to Sky News.

More than 45 million people in Britain have received the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine and more than 33.2 million people have received two doses, the latest figures showed.

