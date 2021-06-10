Spread the love



















UK reports highest daily coronavirus cases since February



London: Britain has reported another 7,540 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest number since late February, according to official figures released on Wednesday.

The country also recorded another six coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the national death toll to 127,860. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.

To date, Britain has recorded a total of 4,535,754 coronavirus cases.

More than 40.7 million people, or over three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the coronavirus vaccine jab, while more than 28.5 million people have been fully vaccinated, according to the latest official figures.

The latest data were revealed as more than one million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine through the National Health Service (NHS) website on Tuesday, a record high.

The landmark result came on the day that bookings were opened up to those aged 25 to 29.

