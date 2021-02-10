Spread the love



















U’khand floods: 34 bodies recovered, rescue ops on



New Delhi: As rescue operations are underway in the aftermath of the flash floods at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, the state government on Wednesday said that at least 34 bodies have been recovered, while 206 people are still feared missing.

However, two employees of Rishi Ganga Power Corporation Ltd, were later located near their residence after they had gone missing following the environmental catastrophe.

According to the government officials, rescue operation is on to evacuate about 25 to 35 people, who are currently trapped inside a tunnel in the Tapovan region.

The officials added that 100 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 176 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 425 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, 124 Army personnel, four healthcare teams of Uttarakhand and 16 fire officials have been deployed in the flood-affected areas.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has been constantly monitoring the relief and rescue operations.

He said, “There is no shortage of daily essential commodities in the flood-hit areas, even as relief assistance is being provided to the kin of the deceased. Efforts are on to establish the identity of the bodies through collected DNA samples.”

At least 360 families from 13 villages in the border area were affected following the disruption in road links due to the catastrophe.

Except for Pang and Murada, which remained as the the worst affected villages in Uttarakhand, power has been restored in all the remaining 11 villages. Drinking water lines have been repaired in 10 villages and work is underway in the remaining others.