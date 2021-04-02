Spread the love



















Ukraine pledges for peace in conflict-hit Donbas



Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country will continue negotiating a ceasefire in an effort to to achieve peace in the conflict-ridden Donbas region.

Ukraine would like to return to a more effective ceasefire regime in Donbas and is working in this direction, Xinhua news agency quoted the President as saying in a statement on Thursday.

He adding that the country will continue advocating a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas although this process “is not easy”.

“That is why we will not stop and would continue negotiating the ceasefire as the fastest tactical step. Our strategy is seeking peace and the return of our people and territories,” Zelensky said.

The conflict, which Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for, escalated on March 26 after four Ukrainian soldiers were killed.