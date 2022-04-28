Ukraine seeks to get $5bn from IMF per month: PM



Kiev: Ukraine is seeking to receive $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) per month, Ukraine’s media outlet Hromadske reported, citing the country’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

“We are talking about 5 billion dollars a month — the need for this amount has been confirmed by both the IMF and the World Bank. These are the funds that the budget of Ukraine needs in order to fulfill all our social and humanitarian obligations,” Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

He added that the IMF has already set up a special administrative account through which Ukraine’s partners will provide assistance for Kiev in the form of grants and loans, Xinhua news agency reported.