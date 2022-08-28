Ukrainian Cultural Heritage at Risk : Ancient Treasures in Ruins

Mangaluru: Nikolai Gogol, the great 19th-century Ukrainian writer once said.. ‘You can’t imagine how stupid the whole world has grown nowadays. In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, I rather laugh at his statement which has demonstrated the meanness and cruelty testifying how stupid can the big nations get to harm a civilization leaving behind great miseries. We all believe that it is only the war that can end the war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine which resulted in the death of millions of its people also showcased the greatest cultural catastrophe of the decade resulting in the unpredictable damage of priceless historical artifacts and monuments.

Ukraine, the biggest country in Europe, is well known not just for its beautiful landscapes but also for its well-preserved cultural heritage. Home to more than 130 nationalities Ukraine represents a multicultural, lingual identity or in short a replica of a multi-state nation. And for its credits, it has 7 world heritage sites of “outstanding universal value” listed by UNESCO and thousands of museums for museum lovers, historic buildings, churches with golden domes, libraries, etc… in total numbering 242 Cultural heritage sites.

A church in Lukashivka that was used by Russian soldiers to store ammunition Monuments Rescue Operations

Despite Russia and Ukraine both signing the 1954 Hague Convention, an act designed to protect cultural heritage in both peacetime and war, Russia violated its terms and began forcefully invading Ukraine on February 24th, 2022. This ongoing war resulted in the damage of at least 110 cultural heritage sites including 48 religious sites, 10 museums, 22 historic buildings, 11 buildings dedicated to cultural activities, 13 monuments, and 6 libraries UNESCO identifies at least 6 among the 7 world heritage sites to be damaged by the Russian military force. Kyiv, the capital, and the parts of the Chernihiv region of northern Ukraine which is the center of a cluster of historic sites are seen as the main target and testimony of violence on Culture and heritage that resulted in an irreplaceable loss of both tangible and intangible resources

LOST TREASURES :

Ukrainian authorities Dismantling ‘Peples’s Friendhip Arch’ in Central Kyiv

– Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted on 28th February that the Ivankiv Historical and Local History Museum was burned to the ground in the Russian assault. It had a collection of around 4000 objects which includes a few unique and rare pieces of art by Ukrainian and Russian artists, Byzantine artifacts, and paintings by masters such as Maria Pryimachenko, Giovanni Bellini, Francisco Goya, and Jacques-Louis David.

– On March 26th Russian military forces smashed the large Menorah at the Drobitsky Yar Holocaust Memorial that marked, where an estimated 16,000 Jews were massacred by German soldiers during World War II. Condemning the attack the Ukrainian minister tweeted, “The Nazis have returned, exactly 80 years later.”

A historical tram at a depot in Kharkiv

– On March 12th a historical tram at a depot in Kharkiv was damaged by Russian shelling. Along with this, several public libraries were damaged. Churches were converted to go-downs to store Russian war weapons. And as a response to this threatening physical damage, Ukraine pulled down the famous Friendship Arch which was gifted to Ukraine by the Soviets in 1982 to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Soviet Union and the celebration of 150 years of Kyiv.

A Public Library which was shelled in the City of Chernihiv

The MENORAH

WHAT NEXT ?

Historical monuments have time and again been the victim of wars and looking back there are a couple of instances across the globe where the militant forces have made it a routine to target places of historical importance to curb the ethical sentiments of the people. May it be the demolition of the 6th century Bamiyan Buddhist statues by the Taliban in 2001 or the deliberate destruction and theft of cultural heritage conducted by the Islamic State (ISIS) of Iraq and Syria.

Realizing the danger the future holds, the Ukrainians have been working to save the country’s cultural heritage. Outdoor monuments and statues across the country and the interior of historic churches have been braced with sandbags to prevent damage from attacks. St. Sophia Cathedral, one of the world heritage sites has declared itself as a ‘demilitarized zone.

Though the Ukraine government is trying its best to move some of its artifacts underground still the question remains, Is it possible to move every piece of art underground? Why doesn’t the International court of justice regard such unlawful attacks as a war crime under international law? The loss of Ukrainian cultural history during the Russian attack is profound, the tourist places and historical sites once buzzing with tourists across the globe and the heritage buildings and pieces of art by some of the most important architects today lies a material with the least significance.

About the Author-Dr MONA MENDONCA :

Dr Mona Mendonca, Assistant Professor, Department of History, St Aloysius College (Autonomous) Mangaluru, is a freelance writer and a researcher. She has forwarded the article on the repercussions of the war and its impact on heritage sites in Ukraine.

Like this: Like Loading...