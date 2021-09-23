Spread the love



















Ukrainian President’s top aide survives assassination attempt



Kiev: Serhiy Shefir, a top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, survived an assassination attempt when his car came under attack by unidentified assailants, the National Police has said.

Shefir was unharmed in the assault on Wednesday, which took place near the village of Lesniki, about 20 km from the capital Kiev, but his driver was wounded, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Police as saying.

Adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine (OPU) Mikhail Podolyak, in a commentary to the local news agency Interfax-Ukraine, said the OPU associates the attempt on Shefir with Zelensky’s campaign against the oligarchs.

Zelensky, who is currently in New York, was promptly informed about the assault, according to the President’s press service.

Criminal proceedings have been opened regarding the fact of the attack, and the National Police have launched a special operation to nab perpetrators.

