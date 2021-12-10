Ukrainian, US Presidents discuss security issues over phone



Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a telephone conversation to discuss the security situation around Ukraine and the prospects for intensifying the peaceful settlement in Donbas.

During the talks, which lasted one and a half hours, the two leaders exchanged their views on the results of the recent talks between Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the conversation, Zelensky reiterated his country’s commitment to peaceful settlement in Donbas, stressing that Kiev has clear proposals to unlock the peace process and stands ready to discuss them in various formats.

Zelensky and Biden also discussed the ways to provide security, financial and political support for Kiev and the steps to strengthen Ukraine’s energy sustainability.

On Tuesday, Biden and Putin met online to discuss the Ukrainian crisis, among other issues.