Ukrainian woman found dead in Lucknow

A 27-year-old Ukrainian woman has been found dead at her in-laws’ house in Ashiana area in Lucknow on Saturday.



Police said that the woman, Oksana Manchar, was married to one Jude Augustine of Aashiana and had given birth to a baby boy on June 14 and since then, was under depression.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cantonment, Abhinav Yadav, said that they got CCTV footage in which Oksana was spotted going on the second floor of the house towards the storeroom while other members of the house, including her mother-in-law Meenu, sister-in-law Yulan were asleep on the ground floor.

“The door of the storehouse was locked from the inside and when it was broken Oksana was found hanging with a bedsheet tied around her neck with the window iron grill,” ACP Yadav said.

ACP said that Oksana was taken to a local hospital where doctors declared her dead.

“We have informed the Ukraine Embassy and the father of Oksana,” the ACP added.

The official said that the postmortem will be done by a panel of doctors on Sunday.

