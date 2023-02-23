ULFA-I cadre surrenders before Assam Police

A cadre of the banned militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has surrendered before the Assam Police, officials said on Thursday.



The cadre, identified as Bikramjit Chetia alias Ranjit Asom, reached the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Wednesday, according to police.

He was coming from the outfit’s secret base in Myanmar.

Shwetank Mishra, the Superintendent of Police in Dibrugarh district, said: “Chetia is a native of the Chabua area. He joined the ULFA-I camp in July last year. He was trained at the banned outfit’s camp situated in Sagiang province in Myanmar and was later posted to the headquarters.”

However, soon after joining ULFA-I, he was keen to return to the mainstream by laying down the arms.

The police got the information from members of Chetia’s family and relatives.

“When police committed him for assistance, Chetia finally decided to surrender. He has returned without any arms or ammunition,” Mishra added.

