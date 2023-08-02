Ullal Police Arrest Man for Harassing a Woman Police Constable on Duty

Mangaluru: The Ullal police have arrested a man for allegedly harassing and threatening a woman constable on Tuesday, 1 August 2023. The accused is Prashanth,45. According to police, the incident occurred when the woman police constable was assigned bandobast duty during CM Siddaramaiah’s visit to Mangaluru. While she was riding her two-wheeler from her home in Kolya to the Konaje police station around 9 am, the accused gestured for her to stop near Nisarga Road in Kumpala.

When she stopped the vehicle, he reportedly hit her on her left shoulder. The constable tried to explain that it was inappropriate to hit her, especially when she was in uniform and asked why he stopped her. However, he allegedly abused her, threatened her and outraged her modesty by touching her. The case is being probed, and more action will be taken against the accused for harassing police personnel while in uniform.

