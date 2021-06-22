Spread the love



















Ullal Police Bust Gold Theft Case Through Stolen Mobile

Mangaluru: The Ullal police busted a gold theft case in Olapete through the stolen mobile and arrested a youth on June 22.

The arrested has been identified as Obaidullah (27) from Nandavar, Bantwal.

According to the police, on March 19 early morning accused Obaidullah entered the house of the former employee of BSNL Jayaraj K through the roof. Jayaraj, his mother, and sisters were in deep sleep when Obaidullah entered their house. Obaidullah then found the key bunch, opened the cupboard and stole the gold ornaments along with three mobiles, and fled from the spot.

In this connection, a case was filed in the Ullal police station. Based on the complaint, the Ullal police traced the stolen mobile through the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number and collected the information about the accused.

On June 21, evening Obaidullah was arrested by the Ullal police. 95 grams of gold ornaments, two mobile phones, a motorbike, and an autorickshaw were recovered from his possession.

