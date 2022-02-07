Ullal Police raid Illegal Gas Filling Den, Seize 128 Gas Cylinders

Mangaluru: The Ullal police along with the food department officials raided an illegal gas filling den and seized 128 gas cylinders from Chembugudde, Permannur here on February 5.

After getting reliable information about illegal gas filling by a person near his house, the Ullal police with the officials from the food department raided the house belonging to Francis at Chembugudde, Permannur.

During the raid, the police found that the accused Francis had constructed a separate room adjacent to his house with an aluminium roof to carry out illegal gas filling business. He had also fixed regulators of various gas companies like HP, Indane, Bharat etc. to refill the gas cylinders for commercial and domestic use. As soon as the police reached the spot, the accused fled from the spot.

The police seized 15 domestic and commercial refilled gas cylinders, one huge Oxygen filled cylinder and 112 empty cylinders, a total of 128 cylinders and regulators all worth Rs 1.92 lakh from the spot.

The Ullal police have registered a case under sections 3 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and IPC 286. Search is on for the accused.