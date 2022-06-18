Ullas Ani Abhinandan! Athma Jyothi Ashram Hosts Duo Celebrations of Fr George D’souza

Ullas- Abhinandan Ani Shubhashai! Athma Jyothi Ashram Hosts Duo Celebrations (Diamond Jubilee of Life 24-4-62 and Silver Jubilee of Priesthood 4-1-1997) of Capuchin Fr George Michael D’souza- presently serving as CHAPLAIN at Father Muller Charitable Institutions/Hospital, Kankanady, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: “The Son of Man comes not to be served, but to serve” Jesus said, and, after washing their feet, told the disciples to do what he did. Serving people is what Jesus did, and doing what Jesus did is a privilege- and that’s what Fr GEORGE MICHAEL D’SOUZA, as a devoted CAPUCHIN priest has been doing for the last 25 years since his ordination in 1977. Today the Catholic faithful expect their priest to be a dynamic preacher, impressive celebrant, effective healer, sensitive listener, able administrator, friendly person, sounding board and even, and for that matter Fr George D’souza has all these qualities and has kept his promises to serve as a good, God-fearing priest.

FR GEORGE MICHAEL D’SOUZA

His gentleness, humour, his smile, friendliness and all the wonderful things he does, has kept him very close to everyone he has met and made friends with. It was jubilicious and Joyous day on Friday, 16 June when Athma Jyothi Ashram, a Counselling and Spiritual Centre located in souza Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru hosted the DUO celebrations of Fr George M D’souza, one being his Diamond Jubilee of his LIFE being born on 24 April 1962, and another was the Silver Jubilee of his Priesthood being ordained in 1977, which was held at St Anne’s Friary, Jail Road, Mangaluru.

In the Bible, Jesus Christ is depicted as the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for the (His) sheep. He was very compassionate to his sheep {disciple}, knew their characters and their name, and always ready to give His life for them. These are the ultimate characters of a Good Shepherd. Similarly Fr George has been a Good Shepherd all his 25 years of religious life- serving the people, helping those in need and in distress, visiting the sick, and praying for people.

As they say that Jubilee is a life well and long lived, and Fr George is a perfect example of it. His qualities and character has made him a much loved person in the Capuchin Congregation, at Father Muller Hospital and in the society.. We should all thank God for showering His blessings on Fr George to serve the society all these years.

Following the Mass,at the Portiuncula Chapel, St Anne’s Friary celebrated by Fr George D’souza, joined by Fr Richard Coelho- Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru; Fr Rocky D’Cunha- Superior, St Anne’s Friary; Fr Dolphy Serrao and fr Cyprian D’souza-In-Charge/Counsellors at Athma Jyothi Ashram; Fr Melwyn Paul D’souza- Vicar Provincial of the Capuchin Karnataka province and Former Superior, St Anne’s Friary, among other clergy, a formal function was held in St Anne’s Mini Hall.

The programme began with a prayer song, followed by a welcome address by Fr Cyprian D’souza, and then it was time to cut the cake to mark the joyous occasion, and Fr George did the honor amidst his family members, and joined by the guests on the dais namely-Fr Richard Coelho; Fr Dolphy Serrao, Ms Jaqueline (Fr George’s aunt) and Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza. The toast-master for the occasion was Fr Joachim D’souza, Treasurer of Udupi diocese, where he spoke about all the good service and achievements done by Fr George in Africa and here.

Fr George was later felicitated by the Fathers of Capuchin Congregation led by Fr Rocky Dçunha, by Father Muller Charitable institutions led by Fr Richard Coelho, Fr Felix Monteiro -chaplain, Fr Ajith Menezes-Administrator at FMMC; by his family and relatives; and by Athma Jyothi Ashram led by Fr Dolphy Serrao, Fr Cyprian D’souza and Ashram devotees. On behalf of Fr George family and relatives his nephew spoke a few kind words of wisdom prior to the felicitation. Fr Paul Melwyn D’souza also spoke on the occasion, with a few witty punchlines of his association with Fr George, and ended saying, ” In Fr George, we can see in Him the Franciscan values and minimum needs” .

The Superior of Athma Jyothi Ashram, Fr Dolphy Serrao said “God has chosen him as his instrument to make known God’s love for others”. Fr.Richard Coelho Director of Fr.Muller Hospital said, “Fr George is very committed and ready to help the poor and needy .We are inspired by his simplicity and life”(More on Fr Richard’s speech watch the video below) Fr. Geoge thanked family members, Athma Jyothi Ashram and all those who were responsible and helped him for this Celebration.

On the occasion the birthday of Ms Ivy D’souza, a lead singer of Athma Jyothi Ashram choir was felicitated.The Choir rendered consisting of Ms Ivy d’souza, Ms Jasmine D’souza, ronald Machado, Sylvian D’silva, Simon Pais-Bajal (on Organ) , Ivan D’souza (bass guitar) and Antony Martis on Accordion rendered a few rhythmic and inspiration hymns/songs. The formal function ended with a sumptuous meal catered by RC Caterers (Rodrigues) Mangaluru, and unique feature of the said caterer is a “TEA FACTORY” where one after a heavy meal to digest can sip on the delicious and flavoured seven types of Tea- and the young girl behind this concept is Miss Lisha Rodrigues, doing her III rd B Com at St Aloysius Evening College, Mangaluru

Fr. George Michael D’souza was born in 1962 in Balehonnur, Kadabagere, and later joined the Capuchin Congregation. He was ordained as a priest in 1997. As a priest he worked 18 years in Uganda in Africa and one year in Chikkamagaluru and for the last six years as a Chaplain in Fr. Muller Hospital. It is known that Fr George is a person who truly believes in Holy Bible words and finds God in every work. Whatever he does, does it with full enthusiasm and his unique style. It is said every person comes to earth with a God given mission.

Listening to all the praises and compliments showered on him on this jubilicious occasion it looks like Fr George is a person loved by many, also a wonderful human being and a great priest. For 25 years he has walked with God, and preached the good word among people. He is a powerful magnet, and brings joy among people. I think it is a matter of joy and privilege to have Fr George in the Capuchin community, and they are all blessed. He is a man with Vision, Mission and Connection- he is a role model for all young Capuchin priests. He is a man of God in the true sense. His service revolves around the purpose of spreading God’s love. As a true Capuchin, he is closely united with Christ in spirit.

In conclusion, Fr George Michael D’souza with his multi-faceted ministry, is an institution. May he continue his ministry for many more years to come!

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt wishes to Him on his Diamond Jubilee of his Life on Earth and also marking his completion of 25 years serving the Lord as a Capuchin Priest. May God bless you, Father!