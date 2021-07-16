Spread the love



















Ultra Modern CT Scanner Installed at A J Hospital & Research Centre

Mangaluru: Ever since its inception in 2001 A.J. Hospital & Research has been upgrading the facilities to meet its objective of providing world class healthcare facilities in Mangalore. It was the dream of Dr. A. J. Shetty to make the best of healthcare facilities available in the coastal region of Karnataka.

A J Hospital and Research Centre has always been in the forefront providing the best healthcare that matches the best in the country. It has many firsts to its credit in the field of patient care and latest equipment.

A J Hospital is happy to announce the installation of one of the most Ultra Modern CT systems, the 128 Slice Dual Energy CT scanner with artificial intelligence. This machine uses artificial intelligence for optimising patient positioning and giving scanning assistance to technologists. The ambient mode lighting and low noise give a positive patient experience with scans made very comfortable and relaxing. Interconnected tablet based controls help in optimising scan acquisition, avoid errors and deliver fast standardised results.

This machine is capable of doing cardiac CT to provide a coronary angiogram with only a non-invasive IV injection and acquiring images in a few seconds.

This machine has dual energy scanning giving a lot of additional applications like analysis of stones and many other research applications. This machine gives the lowest dose for a Chest CT using ultra low dose lung scan protocol which is very useful for assessing lung involvement in this Covid Era.

128 slice Dual Energy Scanner is the “first such installation” in Karnataka and is one among the few such units available in the entire country. With the acquisition of this state of the art machine in the Department of Radiodiagnosis which functions 24 x 7, A J Hospital has added another equipment for providing best possible diagnostic capability patient care.

The 128 Slice Dual Energy CT scanner was inaugurated on 16 th July 2021 by Laxmi Memorial Education Trust® President, Dr A J Shetty. Director, Mr Prashanth Shetty, Medical Director, Dr. Prashanth Marla, Dean of AJ Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Ashok Hegde, Principal of AJ Institute of Dental Sciences, Dr

Nillan Shetty, faculty and staff were present.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Like this: Like Loading...